Ouigo launches 10,000 train tickets at just one euro to different destinations in Spain: here's how to get them

Ouigo launches 10,000 train tickets at just one euro to different destinations in Spain: how to get them

Jorge Herrero Madrid Friday, 1 November 2024, 14:10

Spain's high-speed trains have become more accessible than ever thanks to a series of offers that will lower the price of train tickets to a symbolic price of one euro. Train company Ouigo has announced the launch of 10,000 train tickets at just one euro, a promotion that aims to allow everyone to travel on high-speed trains.

This initiative allows people to travel around Spain and enjoy connections that, in recent years, have transformed the Spanish railway landscape. Since Ouigo began operations in Spain in 2021, the rail market has undergone a major transformation. In 2023, an all-time record of 653.7 million passengers was recorded, surpassing even pre-pandemic levels. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), the increase of 20.7% compared to the previous year shows continued recovery and growth, showing that trains are becoming a favourite option for travelling around the country.

The liberalisation of rail transport in December 2020, coupled with the entry of operators such as Ouigo, has meant that competition in the sector has resulted in better prices and more options for users. On this occasion, Ouigo continues its tradition of affordable fares with this campaign which, for the second time this year, will give thousands of travellers access to one euro tickets for some of its routes. This same promotion was launched last April to celebrate the inauguration of the Madrid-Segovia-Valladolid route, obtaining a great response from users.

Since its entry into the market, Ouigo has managed to transport more than 12 million passengers on its Spanish routes, connecting Madrid with Barcelona, Zaragoza, Tarragona, Valencia, Alicante, Albacete, Valladolid, Segovia and Cuenca. The company continues to expand its operations by recently adding places such as Elche and Murcia to its destinations, and for this Christmas, Ouigo is expected to reach Andalucía, with stops in Seville, Malaga and Cordoba.

How to get Ouigo tickets for one euro?

To access this unique offer, keep an eye on the Ouigo newsletter, as this will be the channel where all the details of the promotion will be announced, such as destinations, dates and specific times for the launch of the promotion. Subscribing is essential as the company will detail through this channel the routes included and the exact dates to take advantage of the promotion. The high demand and exclusivity of this offer means that subscribing to the newsletter and acting quickly is essential to secure one of these tickets.