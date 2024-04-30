Thousands sign up to mass orgy in a town in Spain where Viña Rock 2024 festival is being held

J. M. L. Albacete Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 17:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

Viña Rock 2024 will be held from 2 to 4 May in the town of Villarrobledo in Spain. However, in the same town in Albacete province and totally unrelated to the music festival, a mass orgy has been organised. According to some groups on social media, some 7,000 people are said to have signed up.

The mass meeting, scheduled for 2 May, was organised through Telegram and WhatsApp groups. At 12 noon there will apparently be a "meeting to get to know each other". An hour later, a "workshop on initiation to first contacts in an orgy" will be held, followed by a meal, for which they ask people to bring food to share.

The initiative defines itself as "LGTBQI+, HeteroFriendly and BodyPositive". The organisers recommend those interested in attending to "leave your brother-in-law in the tent" and come "with an open mind". They have also organised a "popular kissing" at the gates of Viña Rock on Friday 3 May at 9pm.