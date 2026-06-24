One-year-old British girl dies in hospital after Fuerteventura resort pool accident

Gerard Couzens 24/06/2026 Actualizado a las 11:46h.

A British toddler has died in hospital after being rescued from her family’s hotel holiday pool in the Canary Islands.

The one-year-old, the third child to drown in Spain in just a week, had spent several days agonising in intensive care before passing away.

She was found floating in the water early on June 15 at an unnamed apartment complex in Lajares, an inland village in the municipality of La Oliva in the northern part of Fuerteventura.

The youngster was revived and stabilised at the scene after it was discovered she had gone into cardiac arrest, before being airlifted to the Materno Infantil University Hospital on the island of Gran Canaria and admitted to its paediatric intensive care unit in a critical condition.

Overnight it emerged the efforts of medics to save her life had proved unsuccessful.

The child is said to have suffered “irreversible neurological damage” which made her recovery impossible.

Sebastian Quintana, president of maritime safety organisation Canarias 1500 Km de Costa, offered his condolences to the girl’s family, saying: “With deep sorrow, we send our condolences to his parents and the entire family.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind mothers and fathers of the need to constantly watch over little children and get into the water with them.”

News of the drama first emerged just over a week ago before confirmation the youngster had died, but the toddler’s nationality had not previously been disclosed.

A spokesman for a regional government emergency services coordination centre had said: “A child under one year of age is in a serious condition after being revived from a cardiorespiratory arrest and transferred by a medicalised helicopter to the Maternal and Child University Hospital of Gran Canaria.

“Services activated included an advanced life support ambulance, basic life support ambulance, and medical helicopter, a primary care doctor and nurse from the Corralejo Health Center, Guardia Civil, Policia Local and La Oliva Fire Department.

“Around 9.50am on June 15 we received an alert reporting that a child who had been pulled from a swimming pool was unconscious, showing signs of drowning, and required medical assistance.

“The necessary emergency resources were immediately activated.

“The first responders confirmed that the child was in cardiorespiratory arrest and began resuscitation manoeuvres.

“Medical personnel and staff from the local health center continued advanced CPR, successfully restoring the child's pulse.

“Once stabilised, the child was transported by medical helicopter in serious condition to the aforementioned hospital.

“Firefighters ensured the safe landing and takeoff operations of the helicopter at the local football field.

“Police assisted the other emergency services.”

The circumstances in which the toddler got into difficulties in the pool at the unnamed family hotel were not immediately clear this morning.

An investigation by the Guardia Civil, coordinated by a local court, is understood to be ongoing.

On Saturday a British four-year-old girl drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Lanzarote.

The youngster lost her life despite dramatic attempts to revive her at the scene by emergency medical responders.

The drama occurred around 1.30pm at an unnamed hotel in the resort of Playa Blanca. Ambulances and police were mobilised along with an emergency services helicopter.

And last Wednesday a British four-year-old boy died after falling into a swimming pool at a holiday home where he was staying with his parents near the Costa del Sol.

The alarm was raised around 8.30am on June 17 at a farmhouse in the village of Periana, which belongs to Spain’s La Axarquia region and is approximately 30 miles north-east of Malaga.

Police and paramedics raced to the rural home and a helicopter was also mobilised as part of the emergency response.

But there was nothing they could do to save the youngster’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Periana Council said in a statement and direct message to the boy's parents after learning of the tragedy, which occurred just a day after the family checked into their rented holiday accommodation: “Today is a deeply sad day for our town.

“On behalf of Periana Town Council, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the child who has passed away.

“There are no words that can ease such immense grief, but we do wish to convey to you all our love, support and solidarity at this very difficult time.

“The whole of Periana shares your sadness and stands with you in your grief at such a painful and unjust loss.”