One Air: Redefining Flight Training in Spain from Málaga

SUR in English Málaga 31/07/2026 a las 09:26h.

Málaga has firmly established itself as the leading technological and aviation hub of Southern Europe. At the center of this milestone is One Air E-ATO 190, an institution that holds a record unmatched in the country: being the only school in Spain awarded "Best Flight School" three times by the prestigious Avion Revue International (2020, 2021, and 2024).

Holding certification from the Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency (AESA) and operating under European EASA regulations, the academy’s reputation is built upon operational safety, teaching quality, and technological vanguard. For international students seeking world-class flight training in Spain, this track record serves as the ultimate guarantee of quality.

Why One Air is Ranked the Best Pilot School in Spain

One Air has carefully designed its ecosystem to offer the best of both worlds: academic excellence in the heart of Málaga and optimal flying conditions in dedicated airspaces. Positioned as one of the most prominent flight academies in Europe, the institution combines cutting-edge infrastructure with an unmatchable student lifestyle:

• State-of-the-Art Facilities: Over 5,000 m² dedicated exclusively to training in Málaga city, featuring digitized classrooms, flight planning rooms, multimedia library, and a Student’s Lounge equipped with racing simulators and unlimited VR touch simulators.

• Luxurious Student Accommodation: A curated selection of university-style luxury residences featuring full board, swimming pools, study areas, and 24/7 security.

• Private Executive Fleet: Exclusive private shuttle buses connect students daily between residences, academic headquarters, and operational flight bases at Málaga International Airport and La Axarquía Aerodrome.

With native English-speaking instructors and a multicultural community hosting over 60 different nationalities, international students enjoy a seamless cultural transition while studying in Málaga's privileged Mediterranean climate.

Direct Route to the Airline Cockpit: Specialized ATPL Programmes

To address diverse student backgrounds, One Air offers three distinct ATPL (Airline Transport Pilot License) programmes—the core specialty of the academy:

• Integrated ATPL: The most direct and efficient route for students aiming to focus 100% on their training, finish in the shortest timeframe, and benefit from One Air's guaranteed standard of excellence. Includes all licenses, ratings (APS MCC, PBN, UPRT), and complete ab-initio preparation.

• Airline Pilot Programme ATPL: Includes nearly double the theoretical hours, extensive real and simulated flight hours, and the full FTTC course on Airbus A320 and Boeing B737 for a decisive competitive edge.

• International Airline Pilot University Programme ATPL: The ultimate ab-initio training globally. It includes A320 Type Rating + Base Training, Flight Instructor rating FI(A), and a European University Degree in Aeronautical Management & Business.

World 'Launch Customer' & A Fleet of 32 Next-Generation Aircraft

Beyond numbers, One Air’s fleet stands out for absolute technological superiority. All maintenance is managed in-house by One Air Tech, a dedicated maintenance center certified by AESA as Part CAO-011.

In 2026, One Air made global headlines by becoming the World Launch Customer for the new Tecnam P2008JC NG, receiving the first four units produced worldwide. The fleet of 32 NG aircraft also includes:

• Diamond DA62: One Air is the first school in Europe to offer Diamond's 7-seater flagship twin-engine aircraft for pilot training.

• Tecnam P2006T NG: The first unit in Andalusia of this advanced twin-engine aircraft equipped with Garmin G1000 NXi.

• Advanced Aircraft for Every Stage: A state-of-the-art fleet composed of Diamond DA20-C1 and Tecnam P2008 MKII Premium (for initial phases), Diamond DA40 NG and Cirrus SR20 (Glass Cockpit IFR), and Diamond DA42 NG twin-engine aircraft.

SIMLAB by One Air: Europe's Largest Simulation Centre

Featuring over 20 general and commercial aviation simulators, SimLab allows students to master complex procedures on the ground before applying them in flight:

• Fleet Replicas: Exact scale replicas including the world's first Tecnam P2008 MKII simulator, Diamond DA20-C1 (Glass Cockpit and Analogue), Cirrus SR20/SR22, and FNPT II Alsim AL42.

• Specialized Training: The Full Motion Redbird Xwind (unique in Europe) allows safe, realistic instruction in severe crosswind and windshear conditions.

• Airline Preparation: EASA FTD Compliant simulators for Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800 NG with 100% real hardware, plus the FNPT II Alsim ALX Medium Jet.

• Boeing 737 MAX Universe: A dedicated 300 m² themed facility housing EASA FNPT II MAX simulators, FTD units with B737 MAX Advanced Flight Deck technology, and a 737 MAX Trainer + Smart Classroom integrating Apple Vision Pro and V360° immersive devices.

Ready to Take Your Seat in the Cockpit?

Your journey toward becoming a commercial pilot starts with choosing a flight school where quality is non-negotiable.

Discover how your future can take off from Málaga. Contact the One Air advisory team at +34 951 211 333, email info@oneair.es, or visit their English website at grupooneair.com to book your campus visit today.