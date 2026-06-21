Four-year-old British girl drowns in hotel pool in Lanzarote

Gerard Couzens 21/06/2026 a las 17:42h.

A British four-year-old girl has reportedly drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Lanzarote.

The youngster lost her life despite dramatic attempts to revive her at the scene by emergency medical responders.

The drama occurred around 1.30pm on Saturday at an unnamed hotel in the resort of Playa Blanca. Ambulances and police were mobilised along with an emergency services helicopter.

An ongoing probe into the girl’s death is being led by the Guardia Civil under the coordination of an investigating judge.

There is nothing at this stage to suggest it was anything other than a tragic accident, well-placed sources said this evening.

A spokesman at a regional government emergency response coordination centre said this evening: “At 1.30pm this afternoon, the Canary Islands Government’s Emergency and Security Coordination Centre received an alert reporting that a young girl showing signs of drowning had been pulled from a hotel swimming pool and required medical assistance.

“The 112 service immediately mobilised the necessary emergency resources.

“A coordinating nurse, present in the operations room, confirmed during her interview with the lifeguard that the girl had gone into cardiac arrest and gave instructions to begin resuscitation manoeuvres.

“Emergency response staff who had been dispatched to the scene in two ambulances and a medical helicopter, continued to perform advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation without success, confirming the girl’s death.

“The Local Police, together with the fire brigade, secured a nearby area for the medical helicopter which was also mobilised to land and take off.

“The Civil Guard is carrying out the relevant investigations.”

Multiple Spanish media outlets reported the dead girl was British.

Periana tragedy

On Wednesday a British four-year-old boy died after falling into a swimming pool at a holiday home where he was staying with his parents near the Costa del Sol.

The alarm was raised around 8.30am at a farmhouse in the village of Periana in the Axarquía, approximately 30 miles north-east of Malaga.

Police and paramedics raced to the rural home and a helicopter was also mobilised as part of the emergency response.

But there was nothing they could do to save the youngster’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Periana town hall said in a statement and direct message to the boy's parents after learning of the tragedy, which occurred just a day after the family checked into their rented holiday accommodation: “Today is a deeply sad day for our town.

“On behalf of Periana town council, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the child who has passed away.

“There are no words that can ease such immense grief, but we do wish to convey to you all our love, support and solidarity at this very difficult time.

“The whole of Periana shares your sadness and stands with you in your grief at such a painful and unjust loss.”