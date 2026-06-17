Four-year-old British boy dies in swimming pool in Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas 17/06/2026 a las 11:44h.

A four-year-old British boy has died after being found in the swimming pool of a rural holiday home in Periana, in the Axarquía area of Malaga province. The tragedy happened in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 17 June).

According to sources close to the investigation who spoke to SUR, the British family were staying at a holiday cottage in a remote part of the town. According to the same sources the boy was the couple’s only child. It appears the family arrived at the cottage on Tuesday for their holiday.

Medical staff were dispatched to the scene following the emergency call. Despite their swift response, the paramedics were unable to save the little boy’s life; he is believed to have drowned in the swimming pool at the property.

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to try to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. For the time being, initial findings suggest an accidental death, although it will be the investigation and the results of the post-mortem examination that will officially determine the cause of death.

The child’s body will be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga city. The incident once again highlights the need for close supervision of children in areas with swimming pools, particularly in private homes, holiday accommodation and rural guesthouses during the hot summer months.

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