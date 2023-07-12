One dead and two seriously injured after train slams into car on level crossing in Lugo The accident occurred at around 9am this Wednesday on a track linking A Coruña with the province in northwestern Spain

A train slammed into a car carrying three occupants at a railway level crossing without barriers in the village of Recimil, in the municipality of Lugo in northwestern Spain, at around 9am this Wednesday 12 July. The accident left a young man dead and two other people seriously injured.

Guardia Civil, National Police, Local Police, Lugo fire brigade and health staff from Urxencias Sanitarias de Galicia were mobilised.

According to the Guardia Civil, the deceased is a 21-year-old man from León. The two injured were taken by ambulance to the Lucus Augusti Hospital (HULA).

The incident happened on the road linking A Coruña with the city of Lugo, at kilometre point 423.800.

Renfe sources told Europa Press that all the passengers and the train driver are uninjured. A bus was sent to the scene to evacuate the passengers.