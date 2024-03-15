Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Multiple crash on the AP-7 in Castellón due to fog. Diputación de Castellón
One dead and several injured after 40 vehicles involved in crash due to fog on AP-7 in Spain
One dead and several injured after 40 vehicles involved in crash due to fog on AP-7 in Spain

The motorway has been closed in both directions in Castellón and diversions have been put in place

María Gardó

Castellón

Friday, 15 March 2024, 16:15

The thick fog in the Valencia region of Spain this Friday (15 March) is believed to have led to a serious accident involving 40 vehicles on the AP-7 motorway at Nules. One man died in the accident and five other people were injured and taken to La Plana hospital in Vila-real. The AP-7 has been closed in both directions and diversions have been put in place.

Four men - aged 45, 47, 54 and 56 - suffered injuries. The 54-year-old was rushed to the general hospital in Castellón, while the other three, along with a 49-year-old woman, were transferred to La Plana Hospital in Vila-real.

The accident, which happened in a bank of fog at around 8.40 am at kilometre 455 of the AP-7, forced the road to be completely closed in both directions and some 40 vehicles were involved, according to the provincial fire brigade and 112CV emergency services control room. The Guardia Civil traffic division has since reported that the motorway in the direction of Barcelona has been opened to traffic.

Two people were trapped in their vehicles, one of them in a car and the other in a lorry, which had become entangled in another lorry.

