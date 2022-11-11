Andalusian olive oil named amongst best in world, and it's on sale in a major supermarket chain's stores Olisone, Lidl's own brand of olive oil produced in Cordoba, was awarded a gold medal at prestigious competition

Olisone Almazara Olivar Tradicional, an extra virgin olive oil from Lidl's own brand, and which costs 4.79 euros for a 500ml bottle has won the gold medal at the industry leading NYIOOC competition in America.

Other Andalusian oils have also been awarded in this competition, among them several from Malaga.

Lidl said the olives in the Olisone Almazara Olivar Tradicional extra virgin olive oil are harvested and selected mainly with traditional techniques, and later processed in an oil mill where they are pressed to extract the oil.

Olivar Tradicional EVOO came onto the market last year following Lidl's agreement with producers and the Migasa Group. This new range of extra virgin olive oil promotes the sustainable development of the olive sector and the cultivation of traditional Spanish olive groves.

For three consecutive years, Olisone has won the gold medal at the NYOOC awards in the medium fruity and hojiblanca categories.