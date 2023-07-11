Olin to invest more than 10million as it expands its network on the coast The company provides fibre optic, mobile and TV services on the Costa del Sol, Costa de la Luz and Costa Cálida areas

Telecommunications company Olin is investing more than ten-million in its expansion on the Spanish coast.

It is currently renaming its shops to Olin Stores, and updating its own fibre network infrastructure which covers more than 5,000 kilometres.

An investment of more than 10-million-euros is planned for 2023 as it expands its network. Olin is part of the Olin Group, which already has ten local telecommunications companies in different parts of Spain.

Olin provides telecommunications services in the Costa del Sol, Costa de la Luz and Costa Cálida areas, providing fibre optic services, as well as mobile and landline services for individuals and businesses, and has recently launched its Olin TV platform with Zapi TV.

Under its slogan 'get in on everything and with everything' it is launching into the market this summer with an offer of fibre, mobile and TV with a 30-euro discount and its recent offer of free TV until 30 September.

The company is also expanding along the Costa del Sol, Costa de la Luz and Costa Cálida, increasing its network of shops (Olin Stores) in cities such as Malaga with ten shops throughout the province, Cadiz with two and Huelva and Murcia with one each.