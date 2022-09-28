October in Spain will mainly be warmer and drier than usual but some sudden changes are likely, meteorologists warn In order for the drought which is affecting many regions of Spain to be alleviated, the weather experts say a series of Atlantic storms would be needed, but for the moment at least there is no sign that this will happen

The month of October which begins on Saturday could be warmer and drier than normal in Spain, but some sudden changes in the weather are also to be expected, according to Samuel Biener of Meteored.

He has warned that there is likely to be less rainfall than usual, at least during the first half of the month, although he also pointed out that October is “meteorologically very unstable” and “sudden” changes are likely.

This last week in September is proving “very active” in a meteorological sense, he said, with unprecedented rainfall in the Canary Islands and torrential downpours in the east and the Balearics. One person has died in Murcia due to flooding.

However, in other areas including Andalucía there has been much less rainfall than usual so far this year and reservoirs only hold 33 per cent of their capacity at present.

One of the rainiest months, but not in the south

Biener said October is usually between four and seven degrees cooler than September in inland regions of Spain, but the temperatures will drop more slowly and gradually on the coast and in the archipelagos.

It will be noticeably cooler in the north and frost will spread to other areas, while in the south, the Mediterranean coast and the Canary Islands the temperatures will be much milder.

He also said that October is one of the rainiest months of the year in Spain, except in the Canaries, the Béticas, the south of Andalucía, Eastern Cantabria, the Upper Ebro and some parts of the Iberian System. In the far north, Galicia, Eastern areas and the Balearics exposed to easterly winds, there is usually an average rainfall of 100 litres per square metre.

For the second half of the month, Meteored is predicting average temperatures for the time of the year in most of the country, while in Andalucía they could drop lower than usual.

In order for the drought which is affecting many regions of Spain to be alleviated, the meteorologists say a series of Atlantic storms would be needed, but for the moment at least there is no sign that this will happen.