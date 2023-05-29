Number of fines handed out in Spain rocket following rollout of more ‘hidden’ cameras The DGT handed out 15.6% more fines to motorists in 2022, which amounted to an eye-watering 507,361,888 euros

The number of fines handed out to drivers in Spain have soared since authorities rolled out ‘hidden’ traffic cameras on the roads.

A recent report by the Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA) showed the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) issued a total of 5,542,178 fines in 2022, amounting to 507,361,888 euros, an increase of 15.6% on the fines handed out in 2021 (4,793,520).

The AEA also pointed out that speeding continues to be the most common road offence, with two of every three fines handed out for speeding.

This was followed by the offence of not passing the ITV technical vehicle inspection test (618,375), with an increase of 4.6% compared to the figures for 2021; driving without a licence (137,475), up 8.4%; not wearing a seat belt (105,996), up 0.16%; and driving while using a mobile phone.

The report also showed a big decrease of 48.38% in reports for driving under the influence of drugs (26,126 reports compared to 50,613 in 2021); the use of mobile phones while driving (-13.05) and reckless driving (-3.10%).

The AEA also warned of a worrying increase in the number of reports made for driving over the permitted alcohol limit, with an increase of 51.8%, from 56,073 reports in 2021 to 85,130 in 2022. Those relating to driving without insurance (21%) and failure to identify the driver by vehicle owners (21.7%) also increased.

Where complaints have increased the most

The AEA report showed that fines increased in 2022 compared to the previous year in Andalucía (42.8%); Extremadura (32.3%); Cantabria (26.3%); La Rioja (24.7%); Madrid (21.2%); Balearic Islands (18.1%), Valencia (18%); Ceuta and Melilla (13.2%); Castile-La Mancha (9.2%); Galicia (1.3%) and the Canary Islands (0.9%).

Speeding incidents decreased in Navarra (-8%), Castilla y León (-2.9%); Murcia (-2.1%); Aragón (-1.5%) and Asturias (-0.4%).

Region with the highest number of fines issued per km

The most offences were reported in Andalucía (1,402,101 reports), although the Community of Madrid is where the highest number of offences were detected in terms of the extent of its road network (158 reports per km), with Castile and Leon, reporting the fewest offences per kilometre of road (17 reports/km).