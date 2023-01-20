Number of fatal accidents at work climbs in Spain During the third quarter of 2022, there was a shocking 27 per cent year-on-year increase in the figures, according to the Adecco Group Institute

The number of fatal accidents on working days in Spain rose to 194 – a 27% year-on-year increase – in the third quarter of 2022, despite the fact that the number of accidents at work fell by 0.5% compared to the previous year.

Non-fatal accidents at work in the third quarter of 2022 stood at 234 accidents per 100,000 inhabitants on working days (-0.5% year-on-year). Thankfully, up to 99.2% of accidents occurring during the working day are of a minor nature.

The figures are from the quarterly report on absenteeism and accidents at work by the Adecco Group Institute, which states that the rate of absenteeism in Spain has risen to 6.7%. Compared to the second quarter of last year, it has increased by 0.1%, and is also 0.1% more than in the same period last year.

The report for absenteeism is based on estimates as this is not a statistic that is officially published. Director of the Adecco Group Institute, Javier Blasco, blames the problem on "the effect of the summer holidays".

In addition to the working hours lost due to holidays and public holidays and ERTEs, one of the reasons that causes occasional losses is temporary disability, i.e. common illnesses or non-occupational accidents. This is why Adecco states that it is a "mistake" to equate absenteeism with unjustified absences.

According to the report, absenteeism due to temporary disability is 5%, which is 0.1% lower than in the previous quarter, and 0.1% higher than in the third quarter of 2021.

The Basque Country and Navarre are the regions with the highest absenteeism rates, and higher than in previous quarters. In the Basque Country the rate stands at 9.8% (+1.6% year-on-year), while in the latter this figure stands at 8.1% (+1.3% year-on-year). The lowest absenteeism rates are in the Balearic Islands, with 3.9%, and the Canary Islands, with 5.3%. In these regions the year-on-year rate fell by 0.5% and 1.6%, respectively.