C.D. Noblejas SUR
Nine-year-old boy dies after heart attack during football training session in Spain
112 incident

Nine-year-old boy dies after heart attack during football training session in Spain

As a mark of respect, all training sessions and matches of the Noblejas municipal football school in Toledo have been suspended until after the Christmas holidays

J.M.L.

Toledo

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 09:42

Walid Bouabidi Rafi dreamed of becoming a footballer but his wish was cut short at the age of nine. On Tuesday 12 December he lost his life after suffering a heart attack the day before during a football training session in Noblejas (Toledo). Walid was part of the municipal football school of this town of 3,500 inhabitants linked to Club Deportivo Noblejas.

The young boy suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest on Monday during a training session and he received medical assistance but his condition did not improve and he eventually died 24 hours later.

Due to his untimely death and as a sign of mourning, the training sessions and matches of the municipal football school have been suspended until after the Christmas holidays. In addition, this Wednesday evening, a tribute will be paid to Walid at the Ángel Luengo Garro football pitch, where he suffered the cardiorespiratory arrest.

All the Escuela Municipal de Fútbol players have confirmed their attendance to the tribute and, through a joint statement with Club Deportivo Noblejas, expressed their condolences and "support to the family and friends as well as to all the members of the municipal football school for this tragic and profound loss".

