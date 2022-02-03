Spanish consumer group lists nine ingredients that may be 'potentially toxic' in cosmetics The OCU says some UV filters and fragrances may present a “medium/high risk of toxicity"

Spain's Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has published a list of nine ingredients that the public should take note of. Even though these ingredients are legal the OCU warns "they share a medium/high risk of toxicity.” There findings are based on the reports of the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS).

Although these ingredients are used less and less, "it is still possible to find significant concentrations of up to 40 different potentially toxic ones in cosmetics, usually as a result of slow and laborious regulatory mechanisms," the OCU said,

“Your risk is always greater in cosmetics that do not require rinsing such as creams and deodorants and especially when used by pregnant women and young children,” the OCU added.

These are the ingredients to be concerned about: Triclosan, "This preservative can contribute to the appearance of bacterial resistance, in addition to altering the hormonal system"; Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), it is a preservative classified "as a possible carcinogen, more common in lipsticks and moisturisers”; Butylparaben and Propylparaben, also preservatives, they are two types of parabens that can alter the hormonal balance; Benzophenone-1 and Benzophenone-3, two UV sunscreens with allergenic and photo-allergenic potential and possible effects as endocrine disruptors.

The OCU also warns about Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate, this UV filter, in high concentrations, is also related to possible effects as an endocrine disruptor; Homosalate, a substance related to possible endocrine alterations; and Butylphenyl methylpropional (or lilial) a fragrance suspected of affecting fertility and inducing skin problems.