New EU ban means these items will soon disappear from bars and restaurants in Spain

The European Union is moving forward in its strategy to reduce waste and its next measure will directly affect the hospitality industry. From the middle of 2026, hotels, restaurants and cafés in Spain and the rest of the EU will no longer be able to offer certain products in disposable packaging. The measure, part of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), aims to minimise the use of single-use plastics, which are considered harmful to the environment.

The Polish media outlet Polski Observator has pointed out that the new regulation will ban the use of individual containers of milk and sugar, as well as affecting other products such as portions of jam, butter or sauces. The regulation also provides for the elimination of small bottles of shampoo and shower gel from hotel rooms.

While some sectors applaud the reduction in the use of plastics, others warn of the inconvenience this will have on the daily operations of hospitality businesses. "Eliminating individual portions of jam or butter means that guests will have to use shared containers," some industry representatives highlight, who fear that this measure could affect hygiene and customer experience.

The regulation is part of the EU's ambitious plan for a more sustainable economy, but opinions are divided. While the authorities argue that these restrictions will contribute to significant waste reduction, many voices in the hospitality sector question their real effectiveness. "The new rules will not lead to a real reduction in waste, but will only cause logistical difficulties," say some critics.

With the implementation date fast approaching, the sector will have to adapt to the new rules, which will mean changes in the way they offer certain products to their customers. Despite the protests, Brussels remains steadfast on its path towards a more sustainable Europe, and the disappearance of these disposable containers from Spanish restaurants now seems inevitable.