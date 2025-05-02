Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

National Police in an archive image. RC
National Police arrest three people in Barcelona in an operation against jihadist terrorism
Crime

National Police arrest three people in Barcelona in an operation against jihadist terrorism

The detainees used various social media profiles to spread radical propaganda

C. P. S.

Friday, 2 May 2025, 17:59

Officers of the National Police and the Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan police force) have arrested three people for their alleged involvement in crimes of glorification of terrorism and making threats. The arrests took place in the early hours of Monday morning in the Barcelona towns of Castelldefels and Montcada i Reixac.

The operation was the result of a joint investigation between the provincial information brigade of Barcelona, the general information department of the National Police and the central counterterrorism unit of the Mossos d'Esquadra.

According to police sources, those arrested showed full adherence to the principles of the most radical jihadism, linked to organisations such as Daesh. In the searches carried out, the officers found documents and material with explicit references to 'lone wolf' attacks and glorification of martyrdom.

During the investigation, it was found that the detainees used various profiles on social networks to spread jihadist propaganda, as well as messages justifying and glorifying attacks committed by terrorist organisations. One of those arrested, according to the same sources, issued specific threats against several people through these platforms, in a context of high radicalisation.

After being brought before the court, the judge ordered the three detainees to be remanded in custody.

