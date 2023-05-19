Spanish police arrest 64 people for buying fake driving licences, passports and ID cards The documents, purchased from overseas for between 1,000 and 3,000 euros, all had European nationality and allowed them to move freely within the Schengen zone

Spain's National Police have arrested 64 people, 17 of them in Andalucía, who obtained false documents such as driving licences, passports and identity cards so they could move freely within the Schengen zone.

Police officers and agents from the country's national tax agency seized 136 false documents, which all had European nationality and were obtained on social networks for between 1,000 and 3,000 euros.

The investigation started after the tax agency’s customs surveillance team inspected parcels from abroad and found the forged documents.

The “clients” contacted the foreign counterfeiters through various social networks and instant messaging, where they set a price depending on the document that was requested.

Of the 17 people arrested in Andalucía, seven are from the province of Huelva, five from Granada, two in Cadiz and one each in Almeria, Cordoba and Jaen.

Those arrested were charged with crimes of smuggling, false documentation and crimes against the rights of foreign citizens for encouraging illegal immigration.