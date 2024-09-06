Mounting arrival of migrants by boat in Spain puts pressure on Madrid

SUR MALAGA. Friday, 6 September 2024, 12:32 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The devolved governments of the Canary Islands and Ceuta on the African coast have been calling for a coordinated approach from the rest of the country in the face of a record surge of irregular migration from North Africa.

Spain has received over 1,000 'patera' small boats with 33,481 immigrants so far this year. Added to this figure are the almost 2,000 people who have climbed the border fence into the cities of Melilla and Ceuta. August has been a particularly busy month, with some 7,000 arriving by boat.

From September, migrant arrivals are traditionally at their peak. Those receiving them are increasingly worried about the unaccompanied children who are unable to be moved to other parts of Spain due to a failure to agree a change in immigration law. These are in overcrowded centres in the Canaries especially.

"We can't take in all these minors," said Canaries president Fernando Clavijo, annoyed with central government. The opposition PP has said it has offered an agreement to central government but claims Madrid has done nothing to move the issue forward.