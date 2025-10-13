Mountain bike race competitor dies in Burgos

ABC Burgos Monday, 13 October 2025, 09:41 Share

A man in his 60s died on Sunday while taking part in the Demandasaurus mountain bike race held in the Burgos town of Salas de los Infantes, in northern Spain.

At around midday, a call alerted the 112 Castilla y León operators warning that a man who was taking part in the sporting event was unwell and required "urgent medical attention", according to the emergency services.

The Civil Guard (COS) of Burgos and Emergencias Sanitarias -Sacyl- were informed and an air ambulance helicopter was mobilised.

Medical personnel tried to resuscitate the 60-year-old man, who finally died, seemingly of natural causes.