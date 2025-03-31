Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

State of the wrecked vehicle. El Norte
A mother and two of her children, aged 8 months and five years old, are killed in road crash in Spain
A mother and two of her children, aged 8 months and five years old, are killed in road crash in Spain

The road traffic accident happened at kilometre 34 of the P-405 in Palencia and another 13-year-old child and the 40-year-old father were seriously injured

Ricardo Sánchez Rico

Palencia

Monday, 31 March 2025, 12:33

Three members of the same family, a 39-year-old woman and two of her children, an 8-month-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, died on Sunday night in a tragic accident in the municipality of Astudillo, in Palencia, when the vehicle in which they were travelling left the road and crashed into a concrete culvert crossing a stream and then overturned. Two other members of the family were seriously injured in the accident: the 40-year-old father and a 13-year-old son.

The accident happened at around 8pm, when a call received by the emergency operations room of 112 Castilla y León service alerted it to the overturning of a car at kilometre 34 of the P-405, in the municipality of Astudillo. The callers indicated that the vehicle had overturned on one side and that five people were injured inside, including minors, with at least one person trapped, as reported by El Norte de Castilla .

The 112 emergency service coordination centre notified the Guardia Civil traffic division, fire crews from the Frómista and Baltanás regional parks and Emergencias Sanitarias-Sacyl, which sent two basic life support ambulances, two mobile intensive care units and the medical team from the Frómista health centre.

At the scene, firefighters had to extricate all members of the family from the vehicle, and the 40-year-old man and his 13-year-old son were taken by mobile ICU to the Burgos health care complex.

