The most expensive street to live on in Spain is on the Costa del Sol, where houses cost an average of 9.9 million A porperty study highlights the residential development of La Zagaleta in Benahavis as the most exclusive in the country

The ten most expensive residential streets in Spain, with homes ranging from an average of 6.22 million euros to 9.95 million euros, are found in Andalucía, the Balearic Islands and Madrid, according to a report by Idealista property portal on Thursday, 18 August.

The most exclusive street in Spain is located in the Malaga municipality of Benahavís and covers the entire residential development of Coto La Zagaleta. In this location, homes cost, on average, 9.95 million euros. It is considered the most luxurious real estate complex in Europe; some of the most important businessmen and executives in the world have their homes there, among the more than 230 properties. All of them are luxurious, covering thousands of square metres, and costing a minimum of several million euros. Privacy is another hallmark of this residential complex, with some 1,500 employees that guarantee personalised attention for the residents, 24 hours a day.

The second most expensive street in Spain is Calle Sant Carles, in Calviá, Mallorca, where the average price is 9.45 million euros, followed by Calle del Camino del Sur, in the residential development of La Moraleja, in Madrid, where homes cost an average of 8.43 million euros.

These three areas dominate in a top ten listings of most expensive streets in Spain. Eighth position, goes to Andratx, Mallorca, with an average price of 6.7 million euros for a house in Calle Pagell. In ninth place is Calle Binicaubell, Palma, with houses averaging 6.55 million euros, and, in tenth place: Paseo de los Lagos, in 'La Finca', in the Madrid municipality of Pozuelo de Alarcón, where a home can cost an average of 6.22 million euros.

The Idealista study also includes the most exclusive streets by autonomous regions. The cheapest region is Castilla-La Mancha, where its most expensive street is Avenida de España, in Albacete, with an average price of 339,423 euros. In Extremadura, the highest prices are in Calle Pantano de Puerto Peña, in Badajoz, with average prices of 464,177 euros, while in La Rioja, the most expensive street is in Logroño, in Avenida de La Rioja, with homes averaging 485,143 euros.

The real estate portal highlights that six communities exceed an average of one million euros: Catalonia (4.7 million euros), Valencia (3.4 million), the Canary Islands (3.32 million), the Basque Country (1.75 million), Galicia (1.61 million) and Cantabria (1.39 million).