Spain and Morocco agreed on Wednesday to reopen "in the coming days" their land border at the Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla on the North African coast. The heavily-used frontier was closed firstly by Covid restrictions and then by serious diplomatic problems between the two countries which boiled over into a mass crossing of people from Morocco into Ceuta a year ago when that country's police dropped their guard. It will be up to the Interior ministry to announce the firm date.