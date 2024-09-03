Record 53 million international tourists flock to Spain up to July

Edurne Martínez Santander Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 11:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain has welcomed 53.4 million international tourists up to 31 July, with the record figure a 12% increase on last year, new data shows.

That pumped 71.1 billion euros into the economy, according to data from Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE). The all-time high figure is an 18% increase in tourism revenue compared to last year's record.

The figures are "an injection of prosperity" for the Spanish economy, minister of tourism Jordi Hereu said as he arrived at the 38th annual digital economy and telecommunications meeting organised by Ametic in Santander.

In July, each tourist spent an average of 1,432 euros, 4% more than in 2023, with daily spending up 2% to 195 euros per person, according to the data. "These figures corroborate the fact that tourism continues to drive the country's economy, generating wealth and employment," Hereu said.

In July alone, a total of 10.9 million international tourists touched down in Spain, 7.3% more than in the same month in 2023. Most of the visitors were from the UK with more than two million, 2.6% more than in July of the previous year. There were 1.6 million tourists from France (3.4% more than last year) and 1.2 million Germans (6.6% more).

Tourists who visited Spain in July mainly chose the Balearic Islands as their base, with 23.4% of the total. They were followed by Catalonia (22.1%) and Valencia (13.6%).

The total expenditure recorded by the INE of international tourists visiting Spain in the first summer month reached 15.5 billion euros, an 11.9% increase compared to the same month in 2023.

The regions with the greatest weight in tourist spending in July were the Balearic Islands (with 24.4% of the total), Catalonia (20.1%) and Valencia (13.3%). Tourist expenditure increased by 16.2% in annual rate in the Balearic Islands, by 2.1% in Catalonia and by 20.1% in Valencia, according to the INE.