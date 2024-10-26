Spain set to surpass France and take top spot in EU for international tourists

Juan Rodrigo Madrid Saturday, 26 October 2024, 22:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In the coming years, Spain will consolidate its position as one of the most important tourist destinations in the world, surpassing even France, which until now has been the European leader for attracting international tourists. According to projections, by 2040 Spain will be receiving around 115 million tourists per year, making it the number one international destination in the European Union.

The decline in tourism in France has caused concern among the powers-that-be and the country's major holiday destinations. Iconic places such as Paris, the south of France and the northern regions such as Normandy are experiencing a decline in visitor numbers. Meanwhile, Spain continues to achieve record numbers of visitors. In 2023, it is estimated that Spain played host to more than 91 million tourists, generating a total expenditure of close to 125 billion euros.

Forecasts for the coming years are equally positive. By 2025, it is expected that 93 million foreign tourists will visit Spain, rising to 100 million by 2030 and 107 million by 2035. These figures show a clear growth trend, backed up by estimates issued by all the leading tourism consultancies. Spain will continue to strengthen its position as one of the preferred destinations for international holidaymakers.

A diversification in the distribution of tourists within the country is also expected. Although the main regions that pull them in, such as Andalucía, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, Valencia and Madrid, will continue to attract the bulk of the tourists, their share will be reduced in favour of other areas currently less popular. Places such as Galicia, Asturias, the Basque Country, Navarre, and the two Castilian regions will benefit from an increase in the arrival of visitors interested in tourism options other than the traditional sun and beach.

Growth in average daily expenditure

Another relevant aspect here is the average daily expenditure of tourists, which will also experience significant growth. It is estimated that by 2030 visitors will spend around 280 euros per day, twice as much as in 2017. This figure will continue to rise and, between 2035 and 2040, is expected to reach 340 euros per day, significantly exceeding current levels. This will have a considerable economic impact on the Spanish economy, contributing significantly to gross domestic product (GDP).

In general terms the proportion that tourism will occupy in the Spanish economy is expected to exceed 15% of GDP in the coming decades, consolidating itself as a key industry sector for the country's development. Some regions, such as the Balearic and Canary Islands, have already reached this percentage, which reinforces the importance of this industry in job creation and the economic dynamism of various regions.