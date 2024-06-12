Pharmaceutical giant Moderna tests combined influenza and Covid-19 vaccine

The results of the new formula have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in scientific journals.

Pharmaceutical giant Moderna has this week presented preliminary trial results of a combined vaccine against flu and Covid-19.

According to the US company, the results show a higher immune response than jabs against both viruses administered separately. The groups tested were people aged 50-64 years and 65 years and older. "Combination vaccines have the potential to reduce the burden of respiratory viruses on healthcare systems and pharmacies, as well as offer people more convenient vaccination options that could improve compliance and provide greater protection against seasonal illnesses," the company said.

The new remedy is called mRNA-1083 and is in phase three trials, the last stage before approval for widespread use. It uses messenger RNA technology to fight pathogens. This is what made it possible to develop them against coronavirus at such a fast pace, as they have been under study for years, and they have some advantages over traditional ones, which use parts of bacteria or viruses to train the immune system. Specifically, mRNA-1083 combines components of MRNA-1010 against three strains of seasonal influenza and mRNA-1283, their latest development against coronavirus. They were applied in two groups of 4,000 adults.

The formulation had an "acceptable safety and tolerability profile", according to Moderna. The most common side effects were pain at the injection site, fatigue, muscle aches and headache. The results, however, have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal. The company intends to present them at an upcoming medical conference. If approved by health authorities, they expect the vaccine to be available in autumn 2025.

One of the advantages of this combined formula is that it would improve coverage rates and boost low vaccination rates against the latest Covid mutations. Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Novavax are also developing such vaccines but have not yet made their results public.