Ministry of Health urges a third Covid jab for the over-40s in Spain The department will debate the proposal with the regions this Wednesday at a meeting of the Interterritorial Council

The rebound in the pandemic and the advance of the Omicron variant has led Spain’s Ministry of Health to propose the injection of a third coronavirus jab for the over-40s. And the experts believe it must also be done as quickly as possible, so the proposal will be debated this Wednesday (15 December) with the autonomous regions at a meeting of the Interterritorial Council, which is the body which must approve it.

Spain will thus join the neighbouring countries that have already adopted this decision days or even weeks ago. The European Union recommended it some three weeks ago and the decision was endorsed by the laboratories, which consider that the third dose will offer more effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

Poorest populations

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that before considering about third doses in rich countries, the poorest populations should be vaccinated, especially Africa. As long as the virus continues to circulate freely on this continent, the mutations will continue to occur.

And with them, the risk that a future strain will escape the effect of vaccines will be maintained.

In mid-September, Spain’s Ministry of Health authorised the third dose vaccinations in residences, and in the following weeks it gave the green light to the extra jab in those over 70 and then in those over 60. This last group is the one that worries the most at the moment, as only 60 per cent have been vaccinated so far.