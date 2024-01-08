Ministry of Health proposes the return of face masks to all health facilities and pharmacies in Spain

Europa Press Madrid Monday, 8 January 2024, 10:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Minister of Health, Mónica García, has said that this Monday (8 January) she will propose to all the country's regions the return of face masks to health and social health centres and pharmacies nationwide. The proposal will be made at an extraordinary meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), which is being held in order to "unify criteria" for dealing with "the peaks of respiratory viruses" that have been reported in recent days.

Another of the measures that the minister will propose, and which is already being studied, "is the self-certification of three days' sick leave, for those who have a minor illness", García said in an interview on Onda Cero radio. In her opinion, in the early stages of illness, "it should not be necessary to go to the doctor, and yet we are somehow forcing them to go for a sick leave report. This is a measure that has already been implemented in many countries, and which is based on the responsible declaration during the first three days".

"Cause for concern"

The minister said that the incidence of flu in recent days "is a cause for concern" as "we are at much higher levels of influenza than in recent years". She also stated that the problem is not so much the infections as the potential collapse of the public health system.

García pointed out that the most effective way to avoid the virus is the face mask, as well as adequately ventilated spaces. She welcomed the initiative of the three regions, which have already imposed the measure in health facilities. At the moment, she said the measure is not being considered for implementation in educational centres.