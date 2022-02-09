Ministry of Education seeks a solution to the Musical Baccalaureate 'that does not harm students' The department is working on an alternative "that does not limit their possibilities" to graduate

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training is working to find a solution to the problem that has arisen with the Musical Baccalaureate, a solution they hope will "not harm students."

The new educational law in Spain, the LOMLOE, establishes that only studies at an institute or at a conservatory can be combined from the Baccalaureate of Art. A Royal Decree in November 2021 established this requirement meaning that students enrolled in the options of Sciences or Social Sciences and Humanities could not graduate when they finish their studies.

Sources from the department headed by Pilar Alegría said the problem is being studied by the Ministry’s lawyers and their priority is to find a solution that does not “harm students or limit their chances of obtaining a degree."

The Musical Baccalaureate was implemented under the previous education law, the LOGSE, and for 30 years it allowed students in their last years of school at music and dance conservatories to simultaneously study music or dance with the Baccalaureate with students taking four compulsory subjects such as math or languages.

Under the new law, some Baccalaureate study options cannot be combined with music or dance, forcing music and dance students to abruptly change their course of study this year in order to graduate.