Military called in as red alert activated for heavy downpours and flooding in Spanish holiday hotspots

The heavy rain that has been moving eastwards towards Spain's Balearic Islands since the early hours of the morning is lashing Ibiza and Formentera in particular, where Aemet raised the warning level to red in an earlier update. In addition, following a request from the Balearic Islands regional government, the UME emergency military unit has been called into Ibiza, the region's Civil Protection agency has reported.

Streets are flooded and one of the roads has had to be closed to traffic due to water accumulation. Following the Aemet update, the regional ministry of education has suspended classes scheduled for this Tuesday afternoon in schools.

Early this morning, with classes still in session, the Local Police force in Sant Antoni (Ibiza) preventively evacuated the Santísima Trinidad school, affected by flooding on the ground floors and damage due to leaks that have affected the electrical installation.

According to the city hall, planning technicians are assessing the state of the damage in the area of the chapel, which has been sealed off.

Civil Protection and Ibiza fire brigade personnel were involved in the incident, although the safety of the schoolchildren and teaching staff was guaranteed at all times. The educational centre will be closed until the safety of the facilities has been verified, according to the city hall.

Although the heavy rains have given a respite to the Valencian region of rain, the heavy rainfall in the Balearic Islands and especially in Ibiza and Formentera, this Tuesday forced the raising of the warning to red level until 3pm.

The island has accumulated up to 200mm in two hours, according to the Director General of Emergencies, Pablo Gárriz, after the last meeting of the technical advisory committee.

In statements to the media, Gárriz pointed out that the storm's damage potential in Ibiza «has been evolving» and, although it seemed that the phenomenon was losing strength and given its seasonality, the situation has had to be re-evaluated as it began to have problems with drainage.

The Can Misses health centre has also suffered the consequences of the former hurricane Gabrielle. The rains have caused broken pipes and leaks, affecting medical consultations, as explained by the Conselleria de Salud. The rest of the appointments have not been affected.

As for the Can Misses Hospital, the laboratory and radiotherapy area has been affected, although healthcare activity has not been altered, nor have the rest of the buildings that make up the hospital complex.

E-10 road closed

The E-10 road is closed to traffic due to flooding and the Ibiza local government team is recommending people to avoid travelling. There have also been 66mm in Sant Antoni; 54 in Ibiza; 23mm in the municipality of Sant Joan and 9 in the area of Es Ca Marí, in Formentera.

Emergencies 112 has raised the alert to red (IG-1 of the Meteobal Plan) for rain and storms in Ibiza and Formentera, while in Mallorca the yellow alert (IG-0) is maintained and in Menorca the alert has been deactivated.