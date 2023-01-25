Microsoft suffers major outage: this is how it is affecting users around the world Some of the tech giant's most popular services - including Outlook, Microsoft 365, Skype and Teams - have been hit this Wednesday morning

Since early this Wednesday morning, 25 January, many popular Microsoft products have been affected by a worldwide outage affecting its email manager Outlook, Microsoft 365, Skype and Microsoft Teams among other products.

"We have identified a possible network problem and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the multinational announced in a tweet after 8.30am.

An update at 11.47 added: "We're continuing to monitor the recovery across the service and some customers are reporting mitigation. We’re also connecting the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.”

We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://t.co/pZt32fOafR or on SHD under MO502273. Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

Outage reports indicate that platforms are down for thousands of users worldwide. Microsoft has not specified the number of users affected, but data from the specialist downtime website Downdetector lists more than 3,900 incidents in India and more than 900 in Japan and about 500 in Spain. Reports of outages are also coming in from Australia, the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

Due to the incident many users are unable to exchange messages, join video calls or use any features of the Teams application. Teams has more than 280 million users worldwide and is an integral part of the daily operations of businesses and schools.