Met Office forecasts arrival of new Atlantic front bringing a band of cold and wet weather to Spain

María Albert Madrid Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 15:09

The first couple of days of this week have once again brought spring-like weather to Spain after the passage of storm Karlotta, according to data from the state weather agency (Aemet). The rain, the main feature of last weekend, soon disappeared to allow the sun back to many parts of the country, where temperatures more typical of the months of May or April were recorded.

Thermometers began to rise yesterday (Tuesday, 13 February) leaving values ​​up to 12C and today the mercury could be between 5 and 10 degrees above normal, bringing back the feeling of spring. However, it will not be until Thursday when the hottest day of this week will be recorded, with more than 35 provincial cities across Spain registering temperatures above 20C.

However, as the weekend approaches, the weather could change again with the entry of a new Atlantic front that will likely bring rain and cold to Spain again.

#FelizMartes. Puedes ver el video con la predicción oficial de #AEMET para hoy (y los próximos días) en https://t.co/OjUp8mWes1 pic.twitter.com/jkAG9nEe9p — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 13, 2024

Temperatures up to 10C higher in these areas

Starting today, anticyclonic weather will prevail in most of Spain, although some high clouds could be recorded in areas of the Balearic Islands and the northeast of the mainland. During the day, the Azores anticyclone will move towards the western Mediterranean and give way to a strong southerly flow on the mainland where weak rainfall is expected in the extreme northwest of the country in the early hours, which should subside throughout the day.

Temperatures will increase throughout the country, especially in areas of the southern interior of the mainland and in the north of Catalonia and Aragon. Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Granada, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Murcia will be some of the provincial cities that will remain above 25C, while in Burgos, León, Segovia, Pamplona, ​​Huesca or Lleida values ​​could be recorded below 15 degrees.

However, the highest temperatures will arrive on Thursday, the warmest day this week. Especially high values ​​are expected in the interior of the eastern half of the mainland, with cities such as Granada, Jaén, Murcia, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Seville exceeding 25C.

Even so, during today an Atlantic front could reach the northern half of the peninsula, with moderate rainfall that may spread with less probability across the southern plateau and the northeast of the mainland. According to Aemet, a 'tongue' of suspended Saharan dust in the atmosphere could arrive from west to east that should dissipate throughout the day.

Changes to the weekend weather: the rains return

The meteorological situation in Spain will change this Friday (16 February), when temperatures will begin to fall on the mainland and the Balearic Islands, especially in mountainous areas of the north and east. The day will, in general, be cloudy in almost the entire extreme north of the country and in Galicia and throughout the day there could be weak rainfall in many areas of the country.

This change in weather will also continue on Saturday, with cloudy skies in the northern third of the mainland and clearer skies to the south. However, the rains will be limited to the northern third and Galicia, although they will be more abundant in the eastern Cantabrian sea, the Cantabrian slope of Navarra and the western Pyrenees.