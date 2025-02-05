Spot the difference: The supermarket in Venezuela with a remarkable resemblance to Mercadona in Spain

C. L. Madrid Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 17:14 Compartir

There is no doubt about it: Mercadona has become the most famous supermarket chain in Spain. Its presence and popularity is such that it even crosses borders. Even oceans. You only have to travel to a certain Latin American country to discover this curious case.

Mercadona has clearly served as inspiration for the Mercanona supermarket in Venezuela that, with this practically identical name (bar one letter) to that of the Spanish retail chain and with the same appearance and logo, is most certainly a copy of the Valencian company's overall identity.

In a Youtube video, a Spanish man can be seen entering the store and talking to its workers to find out a little more about the curious origins of this business, origins that for anyone living in Spain would be instantly recognisable. The video shows this similarity, at least on the outside as the interior is only a small retail space. However, it does offer a variety of typical Spanish food products, drinks and cosmetics and includes a small pharmacy and even a stand for customers to have their photographs taken.

One of the staff in charge explains that it is not a copy of Mercadona, and even claims to be unfamiliar with the Spanish supermarket. According to her, the origin of Mercanona (which came about as a result of Covid) reflects the spirit of the "popular market stall, the place where grannies shop, where people can come in their pyjamas", she said. The employee maintains that this shop model has nothing to do with that of Mercadona: "It's very different", she insisted. However, looking at how closely the logo and name resemble those of Mercadona, there is no doubt that rather a lot of inspiration was taken.