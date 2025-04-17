Mercadona's healthiest biscuits according to famous nutritionist

C. L. Thursday, 17 April 2025, 13:17 Compartir

Buying healthy biscuits is a complex task because, in general, they are a type of food that contains a lot of sugars and additives, as well as refined flours. However, with the growth of personal and public awareness when it comes to healthy eating, the market has started to offer more and more alternatives.

A famous Spanish nutritionist, known by her @transformatelavida social media name, has shared three of the healthiest biscuits from Mercadona. She shared her insights through an Instagram video during a visit to a shop of the Valencian chain. Although she admits that "there is no 100% healthy biscuit, they are not all the same".

The third place goes to María 100% Integral biscuits, made from wholemeal flour. However, she warns that the pack still consists of 20% sugar. Second place goes to Hacendado's (Mercadona's brand) Digestive biscuits with oats, which is a cereal rich in vitamins B6, E and B5, also in minerals such as iron, selenium, magnesium and copper, as well as essential amino acids. "Looking at the packaging, they do seem very healthy and they contain a lot of oats and wholemeal flour, but almost 20% is sugar," says the nutritionist.

Finally, the healthiest Mercadona biscuits according to her are the ones made from spelt wheat - a cereal known for containing fewer calories than conventional flour and for its high protein content, as well as for being a source of minerals and vitamins, especially from the B group. The spelt biscuits use wholemeal flour and sweeteners instead of sugar, but such additives (20% of polyols) are far from recommended.

According to this expert, a great benefit of wholemeal biscuits is that they are more satiating than those that use normal flour, as they contain a greater amount of fibres. Therefore, they provide a sweet option for those who want to lose weight or reduce their consumption of biscuits.