Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona accelerates its Portugal expansion plans

Spanish retail giant Mercadona is accelerating its expansion plans in Portugal with the opening of 10 supermarkets over the course of the 2025 financial year, which will bring the total number of its stores in the country to 70.

At the moment, Juan Roig's Valencia-based chain has 60 shops and two logistics centres in Póvoa de Varzim and Almeirim. The expansion plan will begin in March in Santa Iria de Azóia, in the municipality of Loures. Portugal's capital, Lisbon, will also get two stores. The first one will be in Alta de Lisboa, where it will be accompanied by a corporate office to complement the company's Portuguese headquarters in Vila Nova de Gaia. The second supermarket will be located in Quinta do Lambert, in Lumiar.

Mercadona shops can currently be found in 12 districts of Portugal, with a staff of 7,000 employees, 1,700 of whom joined the company in 2024. In order to meet its expansion plan for 2025, the company has begun the recruitment process of new staff to fill several positions. The expansion plan endorses the chain's strong commitment to Spain's neighbour and its residents.

Job creation

Mercadona has recently announced an 8.5% salary increase for all its workers, which took effect this past January. This puts the starting salary at 14,963.90 euros gross per year, with salary progression up to 20,465.10 euros, over a maximum of 4 years.

Other benefits of the company's job sector are daily food allowances, Sunday breaks and public holiday pay. An annual bonus is also granted when company and individual targets are reached, which is equivalent to one extra salary from the first year of seniority and two extra salaries after 4 years in the company.

The company's new wage policy offers a starting wage that is 23% above the national minimum wage. Workers with more than 4 years of seniority are currently paid a wage that is 68% above Spain's minimum.

Mercadona's current job offers are mainly for supermarket staff, maintenance assistants and warehouse operators (logistics centres). All vacancies include a training period and a permanent contract from day one. In addition, during the training phase, all expenses are covered by the company: food, transport, accommodation and fortnightly trips home for all workers.