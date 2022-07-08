Mercadona overtakes Inditex for having the best business reputation in Spain The most highly rated executives are Juan Roig (Mercadona), Ana Botín (Santander) and Amancio Ortega (Inditex)

Friday, 8 July 2022, 07:42

Mercadona tops an annual ranking of companies with the best reputation in Spain for the first time.

For the past ten editions of the Merco survey the supermarket giant had sat in second place behind fashion retailer Inditex, which owns iconic brands such as Zara.

The top ten of the most reputable companies in Spain, after Mercadona are Inditex, Grupo Social Once, Telefónica, Mapfre, Repsol, Ikea, Coca Cola, Nestlé and Mutua Madrileña.

Among the biggest jumps in this 22nd edition are Corporación Hijos de Rivera, which rises from 49th to 26th place; Mango, which rises from 77th to 54th; Orange, which rises from 84th to 62nd and Ferrovial, which rises from 89th to 72nd. Also noteworthy are the additions of several companies that did not appear in the top 100 positions in 2021. These are: Barceló Hotel Group (59th), Abanca (91st), Kutxabank (92nd) and Cellnex (94th).

Juan Roig (Mercadona) was voted the best executive for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Ana Botín (Santander), Amancio Ortega (Inditex), José María Álvarez-Pallete (Telefónica), Pablo Isla (IE University), María Dolores Dancausa (Bankinter), José Ignacio Goirigolzarri (Caixabank), Antonio Huertas (Mapfre), Isidre Fainé Casas (La Caixa Banking Foundation) and Antonio Brufau (Repsol).

Ana Botín´s second place in the leadership table marks the best position for a woman in the 22 years of the Merco analysis.