Mercadona donated the equivalent of more than 420,000 shopping trolleys of goods to the needy in 2024

C. P. S. Madrid Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 13:30 | Updated 13:45h. Compartir

Last year saw the Valencia-based supermarket chain Mercadona strengthening its collaboration with social organisations, expanding its network to 85 new organisations in different regions of Spain and Portugal. This step has improved the distribution cycle of the aid the supermarket chain provides, with a total of 847 social organisations in collaboration with the company. According to Laura Cruz, Mercadona's head of social action, in 2024, some 25,200 tonnes of basic necessities were delivered to these social organisations, equivalent to more than 420,000 shopping trolleys.

In addition to the donation of basic products, Mercadona participates in collection campaigns organised by the Spanish federation of food banks (Fesbal), such as the 'Recogida de Primavera' (spring collection) and the Gran Recogida (great collection) in November. As part of these initiatives, more than 1,600 stores of the chain have served as collection points where customers could make monetary donations. In the last year, more than 3.8 million euros were collected, all of which has been used to purchase supplies for food banks.

Another social support tool implemented by the company is the Tarjetas Sociedad system, which allows beneficiaries to purchase fresh and dry products in supermarkets. This model aims to facilitate autonomous shopping and favour the social integration of users.

To endorse social responsibility, Mercadona develops initiatives with a social, environmental and governance impact. Since 2011, it has been a member of the UN Global Compact's division in Spain, in line with the goals for sustainable development (SDGs). The company's social action plan includes projects such as Trencadís, which promotes the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities in the workplace who were in charge of making decorative murals for the fresh fish section in the stores.

Mercadona has also built an environmental management system based on sustainable production, circular economy and decarbonisation. Some of its actions include logistics optimisation, energy efficiency, waste management and improving air quality in cities through the use of vehicles with cleaner technologies.