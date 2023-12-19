Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Union and Mercadona representatives at the Jarrods Co-innovation Centre in Paterna, Valencia
Mercadona and staff unions agree a five-year pay deal, partly linked to the company&#039;s results
Mercadona and staff unions agree a five-year pay deal, partly linked to the company's results

The Spanish supermarket giant is also committed to reducing the number of working hours for employees from 2025 onwards

Clara Alba

Madrid

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 17:36

Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona has struck a pay deal with its staff and signed a five-year agreement, according to the CCOO union.

After weeks of negotiations with the unions, wage increases will no longer be linked completely to the consumer price index (CPI), as is the case in the agreement that has been in force since 2019, and will become partly linked to the company's results.

Workers will see their salary raised by the annual inflation rate up to 2.5%, it said. If the pace of inflation is higher, the company would allow wage rises that keep up with inflation only if the company meets certain profitability targets, and only up to 6%, the union added. The agreement will come into force on 1 January 2004 for five years, until the end of 2028.

Mercadona has already raised its employees' salaries by 5.7% this year (coinciding with the CPI figure for December of the previous year). According to the Valencian company, the latest rise is a "measure in line with the model of wealth creation and profit sharing that the company has been adopting for years" which now guarantees a minimum starting salary of 1,507 euros gross per month, 20% more than the minimum inter-professional wage.

"This new agreement is the result of the efforts of all the parties involved to guarantee the satisfaction of the more than 100,000 employees who make up Mercadona, who are the reason for the company's success and growth," said Ruth García, Mercadona's director of labour relations.The retailer added it was also committed to reducing working hours by 2025.

