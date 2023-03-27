Massive bomb-making workshop dismantled at remote farmhouse in Spain

Among almost 500 kilos of explosive material was triacetone triperoxide, known as 'mother of Satan', which is favoured by jihadists

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo Barcelona Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Guardia Civil officers in Spain have dismantled a clandestine bomb workshop at an isolated farmhouse in the tiny village of Montmajor in Barcelona province, the force has announced. In total 468 kilos of timers and chemical substances used to make explosive devices were seized.

One 41-year-old man has been arrested who is accused of illegally manufacturing explosives by mixing substances that he bought online.

Although the Guardia Civil has not clarified what was the purpose of these explosive substances, the Ministry of the Interior said that among the material found was the chemical triacetone triperoxide, also known as 'mother of Satan', which is often used by Islamist terrorists and which is extremely dangerous due to its destructive power. This explosive is the same as that used by jihadists in the August 2017 attacks in Catalonia.

Operation Termes began a year ago when officers of the Information HQ of the Guardia Civil learned through the Intelligence Centre against Terrorism and Organised Crime (CITCO) of a suspicious transaction for explosive timers through an online trading platform.

Officers identified the suspect who was acquiring large quantities of timers, fuses, electrical material and various laboratory materials over the internet.

After court authorisation, the Guardia Civil searched the home of the suspect where they found the sophisticated clandestine laboratory set-up, which was described as one of the largest in the world.