Maria Branyas with the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès. EFE
Maria Branyas, the oldest living person in the world, celebrates her 117th birthday today in Spain
Totally lucid, the American-born Spanish supercentenarian Maria Branyas has some mobility and hearing issues, but her biological age is described as "much younger"

EFE

Gerona

Monday, 4 March 2024, 19:11

The Catalan woman Maria Branyas, the oldest living person in the world followng the death in January 2023 of the French nun Lucile Random at the age of 118, turned 117 this Monday, 4 March, in Olot (Gerona) in the north of Spain.

The American-born Spanish supercentenarian Maria Branyas has some mobility and hearing issues, but her biological age is described as "much younger". She has lived in a residence in Santa Maria del Tura in Olot for more than two decades, and was born on March 4, 1907 in San Francisco to Catalan parents: Maria is the oldest person in the world by just a few days, ahead of Fusa Tatsumi in Japan.

This is confirmed by the ranking of the Gerontoly Group Research, a group founded in 1990 at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) that promotes the exchange and application of knowledge in scientific research and is associated with the Guinness World Records.

At the residence, where she overcame Covid in 2020 at the age of 113, her family will visit her with a birthday cake and her fellow residents will give her a gift to celebrate the occasion, her daughter, Rosa Moret, explained.

Maria has a profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter) , called Super Àvia Catalana, which is managed by her family on which she publishes her reflections. "Good morning World. Today I turn 117 years old. "I have come this far," she shared this Monday.

