Man dies after plunging eight floors from hotel rooftop terrace while taking selfie

Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 10:06

A 48-year-old man from the Canary Islands has died after falling from a hotel rooftop terrace while trying to take a selfie. The incident happened around 1.30am on Saturday 3 May and eye witnesses have said that he climbed onto the rooftop railing to take a photo.

At the time of the incident, the man was with a friend at the rooftop bar of the Aloe Canteras hotel, located near the Las Canteras beach. He lost balance when he climbed over the railing to take a selfie with the beach in the background and fell from the eight floor - a height of between 25 and 30 metres.

The emergency services mobilised at the scene could not resuscitate him. An investigation is currently in the process of reviewing the cameras in the area in order to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the fall and assess the state in which the victim was before he fell.