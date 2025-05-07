Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the rooftop terrace bar at the Aloe Canteras hotel. Hotel Aloe Canteras
Man dies after plunging eight floors from hotel rooftop terrace while taking selfie
112 incident

Man dies after plunging eight floors from hotel rooftop terrace while taking selfie

Eye witnesses confirmed that he had climbed onto the terrace railing to take a photo

Laura Bautista

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 10:06

A 48-year-old man from the Canary Islands has died after falling from a hotel rooftop terrace while trying to take a selfie. The incident happened around 1.30am on Saturday 3 May and eye witnesses have said that he climbed onto the rooftop railing to take a photo.

At the time of the incident, the man was with a friend at the rooftop bar of the Aloe Canteras hotel, located near the Las Canteras beach. He lost balance when he climbed over the railing to take a selfie with the beach in the background and fell from the eight floor - a height of between 25 and 30 metres.

The emergency services mobilised at the scene could not resuscitate him. An investigation is currently in the process of reviewing the cameras in the area in order to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the fall and assess the state in which the victim was before he fell.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  3. 3 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  4. 4 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
  5. 5 Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer
  6. 6 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man dies after plunging eight floors from hotel rooftop terrace while taking selfie