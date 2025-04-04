Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Scene of the fatal accident on the AP-66 motorway in Spain. Bomberos de León
Man dies after his car crashes into loose horse on motorway in Spain
Man dies after his car crashes into loose horse on motorway in Spain

The accident happened in early hours of the morning and a lorry driver who collided with the animal was also injured

L. N.

León

Friday, 4 April 2025, 14:18

A 49-year-old man died in the early hours of Thursday morning after his car hit a loose horse on the AP-66 motorway in Spain, which connects León and Asturias.

The incident happened at km141 at 3.27am, near the junction with the LE-20, in the municipality of Valverde de la Virgen.

The call to the emergency services described the car driver as seriously injured and unconscious.

Subsequently, a lorry also collided with the stray animal, and its driver was injured but discharged by the medical team.

The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

