Man dies after his car crashes into loose horse on motorway in Spain

Scene of the fatal accident on the AP-66 motorway in Spain.

A 49-year-old man died in the early hours of Thursday morning after his car hit a loose horse on the AP-66 motorway in Spain, which connects León and Asturias.

The incident happened at km141 at 3.27am, near the junction with the LE-20, in the municipality of Valverde de la Virgen.

The call to the emergency services described the car driver as seriously injured and unconscious.

Subsequently, a lorry also collided with the stray animal, and its driver was injured but discharged by the medical team.

The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene.