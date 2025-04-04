Man dies after his car crashes into loose horse on motorway in Spain

Sections
Friday, 4 April 2025, 14:18
A 49-year-old man died in the early hours of Thursday morning after his car hit a loose horse on the AP-66 motorway in Spain, which connects León and Asturias.
The incident happened at km141 at 3.27am, near the junction with the LE-20, in the municipality of Valverde de la Virgen.
The call to the emergency services described the car driver as seriously injured and unconscious.
Subsequently, a lorry also collided with the stray animal, and its driver was injured but discharged by the medical team.
The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
