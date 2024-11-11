Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of Santo Espiritu del Monte monastery. Ayuntamiento de Gilete
Man wielding metal bar attacks four monks at a monastery in Spain
The middle-aged attacker, who has not yet been located, left one 76-year-old member of the order in a serious condition after he suffered a head injury

Toni Jiménez

Valencia

Monday, 11 November 2024, 16:16

Guardia Civil officers are hunting a man who allegedly attacked four members of a monastery in the town of Gilet in Valencia.

The middle-aged man wielding a metal bar jumped the fence of the Monastery of Santo Espiritu del Monte where seven monks live. He attacked four, seriously injuring one of them, a 76-year-old, by landing blows to his head. He then fled and has not been located.

The other three injured, aged 57, 66 and 95, were taken to Sagunto hospital with minor injuries and bruises. In a statement, the provincial head of the Franciscans of the Immaculate Conception, friar Joaquín Zurera Ribó, explained that "a disturbed person" entered the monastery and "attacked the friars who were in theirs room, with the intention - according to what they heard - of killing the friars".

"With the exception of Brother Antonio Ivars Solbes, who was in the garden, and Brother Federico Allara Aragó, who was in the chaplaincy celebrating mass, the rest of the brothers were violently attacked," he said.

"We unreservedly condemn this aggression and we join in the suffering of our confreres, with the injuries to their bodies and the pain in their souls because of what they have experienced, which undoubtedly leaves a deep mark on people. We also pray for the aggressor so that he may be aware of the damage and be capable of rectifying a behaviour which is not at all proper to the human condition", Zurera Ribó said.

"This event also reminds all the brothers to be more vigilant in order to prevent people from entering our fraternities who could cause damage of any kind, and to know how to look after each other," he added.

