Part of the recovered haul. Guardia Civil
Man arrested in Spain after stealing lorry loaded with 14,000 bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky
Crime

The detained individual had stolen the vehicle and trailer, with contents valued at 180,000 euros, from a depot in Murcia

J.M.L.

Albacete

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 13:04

The Guardia Civil in Spain has arrested the driver of a lorry loaded with 14,000 bottles of whisky inside that had been stolen from a vehicle depot in Molina de Segura (Murcia).

The detained individual, aged 45, a resident of Madrid with a long criminal record for similar offences in several provinces, was charged with the offences of robbery with force, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage.

Police investigations began when the Guardia Civil became aware of the theft of a lorry cab unit and trailer, with a load of 14,000 bottles of Johnnie Walker brand whisky, valued at around 180,000 euros, from a vehicle yard. The Guardia Civil quickly discovered that the lorry could already be on its way Albacete province, so the police crews on duty there and in Murcia were alerted.

Finally, the articulated lorry was intercepted when it was on the road near the municipality of Pozo Cañada in Albacete. The driver, on being startled by the police presence, quickly jumped out of the cab and crossed the central reservation of a motorway where a high-end vehicle driven by another person was waiting for him and fled the scene. Hours later he was located and arrested in Cieza (Murcia).

The investigation is continuing to identify and arrest the driver of the getaway car.

