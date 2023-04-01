Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The police motorcycle of the officer who died. D. Arienza
Man arrested after 'heroic' police officer is killed by driver of stolen car in Spain

The motorcycle traffic officer was policing a junior cycle race near the town of Pravia, in the Asturias region, and “saved many lives”, according to organisers and witnesses

Asturias

Saturday, 1 April 2023, 23:36

A man who was at the wheel of a stolen car that hit and killed a Guardia Civil traffic officer in the north of Spain this Saturday, 1 April, was arrested a few hours later.

The incident happened near the village of Beifar, in the Asturian municipality of Pravia. Apparently, the vehicle ignored the first stop sign given by another Guard Civil guard who was controlling traffic for the Santiago Santana junior cycling race. When the driver approached a second officer, who was trying to stop him while standing next to his police motorcycle, he smashed into him causing his death.

The criminal had stolen the vehicle after injuring its owner with an axe, according to information collected by police investigators, reported the El Comercio newspaper. An eyewitness to the incident said the perpetrator got out of the car after the incident and fled the scene carrying the axe.

The victim, who was 49 years old, was married and had a daughter.

"He saved many lives", said Manuel Prieto, president of the Santi Pérez de Grado Cycling Club. Visibly shocked, he added: “Without the actions of the deceased officer, many children who were participating in the race would have died. Much is owed to him."

Like the president of this cycling club, many parents and relatives of the race participants witnessed the "heroic performance" of the deceased Guardia Civil officer.

Official condolences

OnTwitter, the Government delegate in Asturias, Delia Losa, expressed her condolences for what happened. “Shocking and unjust death of the Guardia Civil officer Dámaso, from the traffic section, when he was serving, as the Guardia Civil always does, protecting and serving Spain. My deepest condolences to his family, his colleagues and the force," she wrote.

The Ministry of the Interior also conveyed its condolences on the same social media network: “He passed away while protecting others. All our love and condolences to Dámaso's family and friends, and to all his colleagues from the Guardia Civil Traffic Group. Rest in peace".

