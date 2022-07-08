Malaga-based Ingenia to protect Spain's Congress of Deputies from cyberattacks The company, part of the Babel group, has won the tender for the cybersecurity of the Lower House, ahead of Telefónica

One of Malaga's first technology companies has won the tender, from among 13 bids, to protect Spain's Congress of Deputies in Madrid from cyberattacks.

The company Ingeniería e Integración Avanzadas (Ingenia) has been selected for "the provision of comprehensive cybersecurity services managed on a 24x7 basis" for the next four years based on its proposal and tender budget of 1,421,078 euros, including taxes. Until now Telefónica provided this critical service in the Lower House.

Ingenia, which has almost three decades of experience in cybersecurity, was acquired by the multinational technology consultancy Babel a year ago. At that time, Ingenia had 380 employees, projects in 25 countries and more than 2,200 clients, of which seven in Spain belonged to the Ibex-35. In 2020, it reached a record turnover of 21.8 million euros, 6.3 per cent more than the previous year.