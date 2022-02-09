Major fault leaves thousands of Movistar users without a phone

Telefónica has experienced an incident that is affecting thousands of users across the whole of mainland Spain. Company sources have confirmed that there has been an incident reported on corporate lines, while both residential landlines, mobiles and data services continue to function normally.

Although the company is working to solve the incident as quickly as possible the fault that users have experienced is that when establishing a connection with the incoming call, the person cannot be heard speaking. In other cases, it is not possible to make the connection.

More to follow...