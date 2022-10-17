World of magic in mourning after Arsenio Puro collapsed on Madrid stage and died at the weekend The 46-year-old was doing a show at the Houdini Room, where he had worked as a waiter and then a performer over the past 25 years

The world of magic is in mourning after the news broke that Arsenio Puro, who became popular after reaching the semi-finals of the Got Talent show in 2019, died unexpectedly at the weekend.

The 46-year-old was doing a show at the Houdini Room, where he had worked as a waiter and then a performer over the past 25 years, when he suddenly collapsed on stage. At first the audience thought it was part of his act, but after a few seconds went by and he didn’t move they became alarmed.

Realising that he had had a heart attack, two police officers who had been watching the show tried to resuscitate him and he was taken to hospital, but died a short time afterwards.

Arsenio Puro had a very individual style, with the colourful waistcoat he always wore, his sense of humour and the catchphrase for which he was known: “You didn’t look properly,” he always used to tell members of the audience.