Watch as Madrid firefighters rescue dwarf goat from fifth-floor window ledge
Bomberos Madrid
112 incident

Watch as Madrid firefighters rescue dwarf goat from fifth-floor window ledge

Authorities don't know how the animal got there as no one lives in the flat

J. González

Madrid

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 22:50

How did a goat get to the window ledge of a fifth-floor flat? This is the question that Madrid police authorities and emergency services asked themselves after rescuing a goat from such a place in the Villaverde district on Tuesday.

The rescue operation took place on Calle Potes, in the south of the Spanish capital, when locals saw a medium-sized brown animal standing motionless on the window ledge. The fire brigade's rescue operation attracted many curious onlookers and the cameras of Madrid's public television service, which broadcast the rescue live.

The rescue required several attempts due to the complexity of the situation. Firefighters were seen carefully climbing from the adjoining terrace to reach the window ledge of the empty flat where the goat was perched. The lack of inhabitants made the situation even stranger. In conversation with Telemadrid, a local resident said that the animal "must have come down from the sky".

Initially, police officers took charge of the goat before delivering it to the city's emergency veterinary service (Sevemur), which is responsible for the care and assistance of sick or injured animals found in public spaces. The animal is currently under supervision at the animal protection centre of Madrid Salud.

Municipal sources have said that the animal is "a male adult dwarf goat". "It has not been identified and is under observation to study possible illnesses, although at first glance it seems to be in good health," they added.

