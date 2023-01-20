Madonna to bring her worldwide Celebration tour to Spain, but for one day only The iconic pop star will celebrate 40 years of her musical career with a single date in the country, on 1 November, as more tickets for the concert go on sale today

She hasn't performed in Spain since 2015, so Madonna fans are in luck as the artist announced she will play a single date in Spain, on 1 November, at Barcelona’a Palau Sant Jordi as part of The Celebration Tour.

This is a tribute to her forty year career and will see the 64-year-old, Michigan-born, star return to the same venue where she played during her Rebel Heart tour.

Tickets are already on sale from Livenation.es, and from 10am this Friday 20 January they will also be available from the second official sales point, Ticketmaster.es. Ticket prices will range from 45.50 euros in the cheapest areas to 340 euros. There are also VIP experience packs that cost up to 1,200 euros, and include a backstage tour, a group photo on stage, a welcome cocktail before the show and a limited edition print.

Love for Antonio Banderas

The 'Like a Prayer' singer announced the tour on Tuesday with a video inspired by 'Truth or Dare', the black and white 1991 documentary that in Spain was called 'En la cama con Madonna' which followed the artist on her most controversial tour 'Erotica' where she revealed her love for Antonio Banderas.

Accompanied by friends Diplo, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Judd Apatow, the artist once again plays truth or dare around a table, and kisses Jack Black.

Towards the end, actress and comedian Schumer proposes a final challenge: "Do a world tour where you play your best f***ing songs". Madonna responds: "Four decades, forty years, with all those songs like 'Like a Virgin', 'La Isla Bonita'... That's a lot of songs. That's a lot of songs. Do you think people will come?”

The world tour will visit 35 cities and will begin in North America on 15 July at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, before travelling to Europe, where it will tour eleven cities in the autumn.